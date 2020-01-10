BBB warns of fake charities amid Australian fires

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Australia’s rampant fires have become a worldwide concern, and people are donating to charities aimed at helping quell the crisis. Arkansas’ branch of the Better Business Bureau warns people to watch out for fake online organizations claiming to be in that group.

“Unfortunately, the scammers follow the tragedies, so anytime that there’s a tornado, a flood, earthquake, these things start popping up,” said Cara Carlin, BBB Arkansas’ business relations coordinator. “So, it’s definitely a time to do more research than ever.”

One giveaway of a fake charity is the lack of details on where funds are going. Carlin said if a charity asks for money orders, gift cards or Pay-Pal, there’s a good chance it’s fake. Crowd-funding has opened up its own opportunities for scammers.

Australia has its own list of charities to donate directly, Carlin said, and a list of credible organizations is on the BBB website and Give.org.