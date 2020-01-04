BCSO: Aggressive inmate hospitalized after fighting with deputies

"Deputies went into the cell to decontaminate the suspect, he began hitting the deputies with a closed fist"

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Rogers man had to be restrained while getting booked into the Benton County Detention Center on Thursday, December 30.

A probable cause affidavit states that Albert Campos, 18, was “combative … had to be restrained using … restraint chair.”

Once the suspect calmed down he was removed from the chair and place in a booking center holding cell.

By 7:30 a.m., a deputy went into the cell to remove a food tray and the suspect became combative but calmed down. When the deputy went to leave the suspect became aggressive toward the deputy, according to the document.

Another officer then took action and pepper-sprayed the suspect four times in the abdomen area, but to no avail.

The deputies left the cell and closed the door.

A short time later, deputies wore gas masks and re-entered the cell to decontaminate it. The suspect was still combative, according to the report.

Now three deputies tried to restrain Campos, with all three deputies getting hit in the face and neck by the suspect. Campos was eventually handcuffed. In the process, the deputies had blood on their uniforms, skin and open wounds from the fight with the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Campos was taken to Mercy Hospital to get a medical clearance and decontaminated. While there, the medical staff had to give him medication to calm him because he became aggressive.

A warrant was completed and Campos was returned to the jail after getting a hospital clearance.

Detective Matthew Cline explained to Campos the list of charges, and that “spitting on, and attempting to transmitting diseases to staff is a felony and that assaulting staff is another felony.”

Campos’ bond was set at $10,000. He faces three counts of felony aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree battery.

He’s ordered to appear in the Benton County Circuit Court, Division 2, on February 10, 2020.

PRIOR LEGAL RUN-IN:

On September 14, 2019, Campos was arrested in Rogers, at the 800 block of S. Dixieland after being accused of crashing a vehicle into a tree. Police gave him seven citations, including felony DUI, and misdemeanors involving leaving the scene of a personal injury accident on foot, open container, and careless driving. Campos paid $15,000 and bonded out of jail at the end of October.