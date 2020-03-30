Beautiful Lives Boutique encourages closet clean-out donations

"This is something positive that women can do during this season of staying at home," Taylor said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beautiful Lives Boutique, a nonprofit thrift boutique, is asking women to clear out their closets and donate their spring and summer clothes and accessories.

Beautiful Lives Boutique Director Melody Taylor told KNWA/KFTA the nonprofit is at a critical time.

Taylor asked us to share two things the store is trying to do amid COVID-19:

  • Beautiful Lives Boutique is selling online at all three locations (Fayetteville, Bentonville & Siloam Springs) with curbside pick up.
  • Beautiful Lives Boutique is asking women to clear out their closets and donate their spring and summer merchandise as well as accessories.

Donations can be dropped off at our donation bins located outside of the buildings.

