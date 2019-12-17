Beaver Lake safety concerns after man drowns

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — A fisherman wants barriers placed near Beaver Lake after a man drowns there over the weekend.

Beaver Lake is a place many people come to boat, fish and swim but Saturday night it was the scene of a police pursuit. Lowell officers chased a driver on Highway 264. It ended with the truck driving straight into Beaver Lake. One of the three people inside the truck drowned. ​

Frank Barnes has lived in the area for more than 25 years and said he wants more warning signs put in place. “There are no good markings here, but at the end of the line there would be lives saved,”​ said Barnes.

He said a barrier and lights are needed along the lake.​ “I would like to see a barricade at the end of the road because any young person or old person that doesn’t know what they are doing or is not familiar with this area will just keep driving into the water,”​ said Barnes.

It happened Saturday night, December 14. Lowell police were in pursuit of a vehicle and the truck drove in the water. Police rescued the two women involved but 24-year-old Carlos Martinez drowned as he tried to swim away.

Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the signage already in that area is more than enough. “There is a sign that said 2000 feet open water, another that said, ‘stop open water ahead.’ There are several signs.”

​Straessle said driving at night time in the area should not be a problem. “The signs are highly reflective, it doesn’t take much to illuminate the signs.”

​Barnes said the water level adds an additional problem. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Beaver Lake is 8 feet above its normal pool. If it rises two more feet, engineers would plan to open the flood gate to let water out.​

At this time, ArDOT does not plan on adding additional signage on the roadway.