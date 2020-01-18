Beer & Hymns presented $10,000 check to Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter

KNWA

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local charity, Beer & Hymns, presented its largest check to date to a local non-profit.

Today it presented a $10,600 check to Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

The money was raised during December’s Beer and Carols event.

“I think that’s what half of what Beer and Hymns is about, just showing up and being part of  community together. If that also equates to raising some amazing dollars along the way we’re blessed that we get to be a part of that,” said Ken Weatherford, Founder Beer and Hymns Inc. 

2019 was a record year for beer and hymns, which raised over its $50,000 goal for local charities.

The group plays every month in Bentonville and Tontitown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss