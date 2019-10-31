Behavioral health providers plan merger to form Arisa Health

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Four of Arkansas’ leading behavioral health providers announced that they have signed a letter of intent to form one of the state’s premier integrated behavioral health systems.

Arisa Health, a non-profit organization, will bring together the professional staffs and services of Counseling Associates, Mid-South Health Systems, Ozark Guidance, and Professional Counseling Associates.

In total, Arisa Health will have locations in 41 counties throughout the northern half of Arkansas.

Dr. Laura H. Tyler, CEO of Ozark Guidance, has been selected to lead the new organization.

“This merging of missions will ensure better outcomes for clients, families and the communities we serve and allow for greater efficiency in the delivery of behavioral health services,” said Dr. Tyler. “Our core commitment is to utilize innovative approaches in the provision of comprehensive, integrated behavioral health care services.”

Dr. Tyler said each individual organization’s governing board approved the letter of intent because they share a similar mission and support the universal benefits to clients, families and communities that come from combining resources.

Such benefits include ensuring access to community-based comprehensive behavioral health care services, sharing of ideas and innovative best practices, economies of scale, and a financially stronger and increasingly sustainable organization.

“Together the four organizations have locations in more than half of the counties in Arkansas and the strength of Arisa Health will allow us to transform the delivery of behavioral health care in Arkansas,” Dr. Tyler said. “We will offer a safe and secure professional environment where clients are offered individualized care and services.”

Dr. Tyler said employees will enjoy greater collaboration with a larger pool of professional peers across the network

The merger is expected to be finalized in early 2020 and providers will begin doing business as Arisa Health at that time.