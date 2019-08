One Bella Vista resident had to get a 110-ton crane to get a tree off his house

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Once Monday night’s storm blew over, one Bella Vista homeowner realized a 100+-foot tree was damaged.

Homeowner Rusty Adams, who just returned from being out of town, found his home damaged from one big tree that fell on his house, along with other fallen, or snapped, trees on the property.

Adams was quick to reserve a crane that could handle the removal by Wednesday, August 28.