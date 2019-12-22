Bella Vista Animal Shelter hosts holiday adoption event

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — The Bella Vista Animal Shelter is teaming up with a local animal hospital to help find homes for shelter dogs and cats this holiday season.

If you adopt a dog or cat from the shelter between now, December 21, and December 31, your new pet will receive a variety of free medical service, including a heart worm test, rabies vaccination, and a flea and tick preventative.

“This is your start with an animal who has had a past that hasn’t had veterinary care, and now you’re getting them on the right course,” said shelter manager Laurie May.

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter is located at 32 Bella Vista Way in the city.