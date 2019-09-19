Bella Vista Fire Department celebrating 50th anniversary tomorrow

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — The Bella Vista Fire Department will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an open house tomorrow.

Residents can visit from noon to 6 p.m. at Fire Station 1 at Town Center. They will be serving up burgers, hot dogs and cake for the community from noon to 2 p.m., or until the food runs out.

There will be many events happening throughout the day including:

Equipment demos

Fire extinguisher training

Community CPR and Stop the Bleed class at 2 p.m. (no certification, informative only)

Kids obstacle course and games

Touch a truck

Information on programs we offer, such as lockbox and Community Paramedic

Station tours

The event will be until 6 p.m. to allow parents to bring their kids after school as well.