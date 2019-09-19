Bella Vista Fire Department celebrating 50th anniversary tomorrow

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — The Bella Vista Fire Department will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an open house tomorrow.

Residents can visit from noon to 6 p.m. at Fire Station 1 at Town Center. They will be serving up burgers, hot dogs and cake for the community from noon to 2 p.m., or until the food runs out.

There will be many events happening throughout the day including:

  • Equipment demos
  • Fire extinguisher training
  • Community CPR and Stop the Bleed class at 2 p.m. (no certification, informative only)
  • Kids obstacle course and games
  • Touch a truck
  • Information on programs we offer, such as lockbox and Community Paramedic
  • Station tours

The event will be until 6 p.m. to allow parents to bring their kids after school as well.

