Bella Vista, Gravette fight to purchase water rights from Centerton

To make the purchase of the system a reality, it's expensive, and both cities say it's the residents who are paying for it.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) —Two cities are vying for water rights to help their residents, but is the cost outweighing the benefit?

The cities of Bella Vista and Gravette are working to own part of a water system that is cuurently owned by Centerton.

To make the purchase of the system a reality, it’s expensive, and both cities say it’s the residents who are paying for it.

The City of Gravette has been working on purchasing part of the Centerton water system for 2 to 3 years, spending about $20,000 on just getting it off the ground.

“It just makes it easier for your citizens and customers to be able to have one bill coming from one city versus getting a bill for the trash from the city of Gravette, getting a bill from Centerton for the water, and then when sewer comes, who are they going to get a bill from?” said Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox.

It’s all to make the lives of about 300 Gravette residents easier, but it’s being funded by everyone who pays a water bill in the city.

If the city is able to make the purchase, Mayor Maddox says the water rates would likely change.

“I don’t think it would go up,” he said. “If anything it would probably go down.”

It’s not just Gravette vying for part of Centerton’s water system.

Bella vista wants water rights too— even in an area that’s technically Gravette property.

“The businesses on the west side of the road, they’re on wells. So, potentially we could expand this water system to provide them water from the city because they don’t get it from the POA,” said Bella Vista Communications Director Cassi Lapp.

But, Mayor Maddox said his community deserves the water rights to what’s in its city limits.

So, he took it to court to stop Bella Vista from getting the rights.

He said, “We didn’t have a choice but to file a lawsuit to try to stop that, them trying to sell water to another city and not giving us the opportunity to purchase those water rights.”

After losing that lawsuit, the city filed an appeal to take the case to the Arkansas Supreme Court, which cost thousands of dollars.

Lapp said, “It’s possible to make this work, Gravette could in the future if certain circumstances were existing, force us to sell our now owned portion of the system back to them because it’s in their city limits.”

Lapp adds the city has budgeted $300,000 to buy the system.

If the city is successful, it would affect almost 80 Centerton customers who live in Bella Vista.

“That would very likely mean higher rates for those existing customers that would now be part of the Bella Vista water system,” said Lapp.

The City of Centerton has given Bella Vista a tentative deadline of Dec. 2 to decide if it wants to purchase the system.

In order to go through with the purchase, the Bella Vista City Council must reach a majority vote at a special meeting on Dec. 2.