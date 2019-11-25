Bella Vista man arrested for rape and numerous other charges

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from Bella Vista was arrested on numerous charges after reports of a sexual assault and physical altercation.

Mitchell Rice, 28, is facing charges of rape, domestic battery, two counts of terroristic threatening and six counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to a probable cause report, police responded to an address on November 22 for the report of a sexual assault involving a child.

When police arrived, a woman said that Rice had thrown her phone which struck a four-year-old child in the head when she tried to contact the police.

Police discovered Rice at the incident location a day later and arrested him.

Rice is being held in the Benton County Jail with a bond of $50,000.

