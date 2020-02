BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from Bella Vista was arrested on two felony counts of sexual assault last week.

Christopher Lewis, 38, was arrested after a 14-year-old reported instances where Lewis inappropriately touched them.

Lewis also admitted to giving the juvenile alcohol on several occasions.

Lewis is being held in Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is on March 9.