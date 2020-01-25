Bella Vista Police Department pushing to add security fence

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — The Bella Vista Police Department wants to add more security for its officers.

This in response to Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr being shot and killed while parked at the Fayetteville Police Department.

The Bella Vista City Council will meet next Monday to discuss a resolution to the 2020 budget.

An approval would earmark $55,000 to build a security fence.

“There’s more that we could obviously do here and we decided that it’s time to look at our back parking facility and the side lot is very open to anyone to just walk on the property and we decided to put up a security fence,” Bella Vista Chief of Police James Graves says.

The Centerton Police Department added a new security fence to its building a few weeks ago.