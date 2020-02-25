Bella Vista police search for man who fled after traffic stop

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are searching for a 42-year-old Rogers man who fled from officers after a traffic stop in Bella Vista on Monday.

Damian Schultz is wanted in connection with fleeing, a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, two charges of possession of firearms by a certain person, and theft by receiving — all felonies.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the area Veterans Memorial Wall near Lake Bella Vista and Skyline Drive at around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, February 24.

The driver reportedly became erratic before coming to a quick stop near the memorial, police say.

The male passenger, later identified by police as Schultz, fled on foot in the direction of a neighborhood on Skyline Drive. During the pursuit, the suspect dropped a backpack and kept running, evading police while the other officer remained with the vehicle’s driver.

Authorities canvassed the neighborhood and deployed a K9 during the search but with no success.

Scales and drug packaging materials were found inside the vehicle, and two firearms, one stolen from Muskogee, Oklahoma, were located in the backpack the suspect dropped during the pursuit, according to the communications director for the City of Bella Vista.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Nancy Freeman of Bella Vista. Freeman was arrested for felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony hindering apprehension or prosecution. She was transported to Benton County Jail.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Schultz, contact the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.