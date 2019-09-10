Bella Vista police searching for suspect who fled after pursuit

Police say the suspect may be in a 2003 red Ford F250 truck with Arkansas license plate 068 XGL

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Bella Vista police urge residents to keep homes and vehicles locked, as they search for a suspect who they said fled after a vehicle pursuit.

Several agencies are in the Highlands area trying to find a suspect who they said ran away from Arkansas State Police after a vehicle pursuit.

They said anyone who lives in the northwest corner of the Highlands area near Highlands Golf Course need to keep homes and vehicles locked.

The suspect also stole a truck in Bella Vista, according to police. They said the suspect may be in a 2003 red Ford F250 truck with Arkansas license plate 068 XGL.

Police have yet to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bella Vista Police Department at 855-3771.