Bella Vista police welcome community for night of fun

All are welcome to attend

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Bella Vista police said they want the community and all who are interested to join them for a night of fun.

The annual National Night Out will be hosted by first-responders Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Bella Vista police are hosting their event from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kingsdale Pavilion outside of Riordan Hall.

Live music, free food, kids’ fingerprinting, K9 demonstrations, a drunk driving simulator and police evidence table will be offered for attendees to enjoy.

Those who attend will also have the opportunity to explore a police car and animal control truck.

Members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association said they will allow attendees to enjoy the Kingsdale Pool for $1 during the event.

This is the ninth year Bella Vista police have taken part in National Night Out, which is a nationwide initiative to bring awareness to law enforcement programs, and build relationships and partnerships between first-responders and residents.