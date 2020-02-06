Live Now
Bella Vista Town Hall meetings will review bond issue

Megan Wilson

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Bella Vista is hosting a series of meetings regarding the upcoming bond election.

This week’s meetings will answer questions from residents about the bond and sales tax issue being voted on in the election.

The bonds will pay for three public safety projects in addition to a 1% sales tax increase to go towards the repayment of those bonds.

About $18.8 million would go towards a new public safety facility, $3 million for a new fire station, and $2.4 million for a fire training complex.

There is still one more meeting tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista.

