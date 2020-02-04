Bella Vista Town Hall to approve bond and sales tax issues

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Bella Vista is asking voters to approve a bond and sales tax issue totaling over $24 million next month.

Voters will choose to vote for or against the issuing of bonds to pay for three public safety projects.

That includes an $18 million public safety facility for police, fire, EMS dispatch, and district court, a $3 million fire station in the Branchwood area, and a $2 million fire training complex.

Voters will also be asked to approve a 1% sales tax increase to payback those bonds.

“On the ballot, there will be two separate issues. Police and fire will be separated. The one public safety facility that includes the police department will be under the police issue, and the fire issue will include the two fire department projects. Whether one or both of those pass, the 1% sales tax will still go into effect to pay back the bond. The bond amount would just be lower of course,” Bella Vista Communications Director Cassi Lapp said.

Three Town Hall meetings will be this week, on Tuesday night, Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday morning.

The bond and sales tax issue to be on the March 3 primary election ballot.