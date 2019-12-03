Bella Vista’s plan to buy a portion of Centerton’s water system is a ‘no go’

Mayor was the tie-breaking vote on a resolution to cease pursuing purchasing a part of Centerton's water system

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie was the tie-breaking vote on a resolution to “cease pursuing purchasing a portion of the Centerton Water system,” according to a statement from the City of Bella Vista.

The City Council held a special meeting Monday and voted 3-3, and Mayor Christie voted in favor of the resolution to break the tie,” discontinuing talks of Bella Vista buying a portion of Centerton’s water system that runs from the intersection of highways 72 and 279 north into Bella Vista,” according to the statement.

The part of the system that was under consideration impacted less than 100 customers in Bella Vista and Gravette.

Bella Vista’s plan was originally seen as a way for the city to get water to areas, within the city limits, that use well water and not serviced by the Bella Vista POA water system.

The city cited research legal advice from an outside firm to reconsider the buy.

“The purchase included far too many risks with unknown benefits to make this a wise use of taxpayer dollars,” Christie said.

On November 18 at the regular council meeting, council members voted on a similar resolution, but only five of six council members were in attendance and the vote was 3-2 “against the resolution ceasing the purchase,” according to the statement.

Bella Vista Communications Director Cassie Lapp explained, “though this vote did not immediately kill the pursuit of the purchase, to effectively pass a resolution or ordinance and to pass any other related legislation in the future, a full majority of the council — four members, which can include the mayor if necessary — must vote in favor.”

Bella Vista fulfilled a promise made to Centerton to make a decision about the purchase by December 2.

A call was made to Centerton’s City Hall for reaction to Bella Vista’s decision, but a call has yet to be returned.