Benefit drag show to raise awareness for teen dating violence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter announced today that it will be hosting a drag show event for teen dating violence.

The NWAWS will be teaming up with the Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault to host a benefit drag show. Proceeds will raise awareness for teens at risk and help provide necessities for the two organizations.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, 18 to 24-year-old teens are the most susceptible to domestic abuse with 1 in 15 teens exposed each year.

The show will take place on Feb. 22 at the Fayetteville Town Center from 7:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.