Benton Co. family pleads for help after home destroyed by tornado, flooded by rain

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — They say when it rains it pours, and that’s the case for those in Benton County who are having a hard time rebuilding after two tornadoes recently touched down in northwest Arkansas.

Wet conditions are only making recovery efforts worse for one local family.

“We had towels out here all over the kitchen. I used every towel I had,”

says Ammie Olenick, whose home was in the direct path of a tornado.

She lives off of Logan Cave Road in Siloam Springs.

“We’ve been on the phone with people non-stop asking them to donate,” Olenick said.”My house is going to crumble in the back.”



Olenick was able to save all her pets, but not much else. She has no gas and no electricity.

“We had to go under trees…we had to move branches and everything because they were trapped inside the kennels,” she said. “I don’t have insurance. I’m on a set income because I’m disabled, and I’m a retiree. What does a person do like me that will get the help that they need when they need it?”

With heavy rain all day Thursday, she’s facing another challenge; flooding.

“I got turned down by quite a few people for the help. All I really wanted was someone to take the tree off of my house, so I can start repairing what needed to be repaired before this stuff happened.”

But, she’s holding out hope for help.

“It was so devastating,” Olenick said.