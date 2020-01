BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Benton County Empty Bowls is presenting the NWA Bank with a $10,030.12 check.

Empty Bowls Projects is a worldwide effort of various local organizations formed by potters that make handcrafted soup bowls and sell them, with soup, to raise money to help the various local populations that have hunger issues.

The event will be today, January 2nd at 2:30 pm at the Clay Studio that is located just behind Wishing Springs Art Gallery in Bentonville.