Benton County hosts Meet the Candidate for District 91 and 94

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As early voting kicks off, people in Benton County had a chance to meet some of the Republicans who will be on the ballot.

The Benton County Republican Women hosted a “Meet the Candidates” forum this morning.

The event covered Districts 91 and 94.

John Carr and Adrienne Woods are both running for the open seat in District 94.

“I want to reduce the size of our government and find ways to reduce our taxes,” District 94 candidate John Carr said. “I have a business and technology background, so I want to use my business skills to optimize state government and look for unnecessary processes.”

“I’ve let a lot of my conversations with District 94 represent what I’m going to go down and work on and I can tell you that one of the big ones is the opioid epidemic in Arkansas,” District 94 candidate Adrienne Woods said. “It’s pervasive. It’s not just District 94. It’s all over the state.”