Benton County issues 24-hour burn ban

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A 24-hour burn ban is in place for Benton County.
The county’s Division of Public Safety announced the ban on Facebook at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Outdoor burning is not allowed in the county for the next 24 hours.
