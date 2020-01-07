Benton County issues 24-hour burn ban

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A 24-hour burn ban is in place for Benton County.

The county’s Division of Public Safety announced the ban on Facebook at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Outdoor burning is not allowed in the county for the next 24 hours.

