Benton County judge declares emergency disaster declaration

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Benton County Judge Barry Moehring has signed an emergency disaster declaration as a result of recent significant severe weather and flooding, a news release states.

Parts of Benton County received an average of 12 inches of rain.

About 80 roads in rural Benton County were closed due to Oct. 6 storm, according to the release.

The declaration requests public assistance for roads and bridges from Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and allows the state’s emergency management to reimburse the county and participating cities for 35 percent of the cost to repair structures for pre-disaster conditions, the release states.

To qualify for assistance from the state’s emerency management department, Benton County has to have at least $849,942 in damage, according to the release. Estimated cost of repairs as of Oct. 10 was more than $1 million in a preliminary damage assessment for Benton County, Highfill, Gentry, Bella Vista, Elm Springs, Cave Springs and Sulphur Springs.

The amount may change as assessments are ongoing.