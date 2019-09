A chance to get involved in your community

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Benton County Judge Barry Moehring hosts the first of four town hall meetings.

The community is invited to check out maps of current road conditions, future court facilities and learn more about upcoming public safety projects.

The first town hall is Wednesday, September 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gravette Civic Center. On Thursday, September 19, another meeting will be be held at the Gentry Library.