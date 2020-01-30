Benton County man found guilty of rape

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Benton County man was found guilty of rape in court, according to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to the prosecuting office, Tristan Tiarks was found guilty of rape.

“I am grateful that the jury convicted this defendant for preying on a three-year-old girl. Sexual crimes against defenseless children are despicable and our society must never tolerate this kind of evil,” Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said. “My prayer is that this verdict will help the victim heal as she grows older and understands that our community held this man accountable for the crimes he committed against her.”

Medical reports confirmed the child was sexually assaulted and had signs of strangulation around the neck.

There is a sentencing hearing happening now. Stay with KNWA for additional updates.