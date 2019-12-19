Benton County Planning Board approves limestone quarry

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — After being delayed nearly a year, the Benton County Planning Board approved a limestone quarry near Lowell.

The plan was back before the Benton County Planning Board last night. According to the board’s vice-chairman, it was approved by a vote of 4-2.

The quarry would replace the Cross Hollow’s Mine off of Old Wire Road.

Last December, the board tabled the plans and asked for more details including the historical significance of the area and the environmental impact of the proposal.

We talked to a Benton County resident who lives about a mile away from the proposed quarry.

She said she isn’t satisfied with the new details presented about the plan and she plans to continue to fight against its approval.

“The next step on our part is legal action. There has been a lot of talk of that and we’re really just at a wait and see right now,” Marin Miller says.