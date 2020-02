BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Sydney Meyer was last seen on February 5th.

She is 5’6 and weighs about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 271-1008.