Benton County poll workers train ahead of election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Poll workers getting ready for the March primaries in Benton County.

It’s required by law all poll workers are trained prior to a primary election and each year after that if they are going to work in future elections.

Training includes how the voting process works and how to operate the machines.

Election coordinator Kim Dennison said it’s important for poll workers to help everything run smoothly come election day.

“Helping my poll workers to understand what a primary actually is really helps to educate the voters when they come in to vote,” she said.

Primary elections are Tuesday, March 3.