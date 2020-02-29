Benton County purchases machine to sanitize buildings in wake of viruses

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In Benton County, officials purchase a new machine to ward off the flu and other sicknesses in county buildings.

It’s using a disinfectant fogger to treat all of its facilities right now especially in public places like lobbies, restrooms, and courtrooms.

Benton County Facilities Administrator Bryan Beeson said in addition to this his team has placed hand sanitizers in various locations for public use.

“We’re doing this in an aggressive manner right now just because of the number of people that are sick and the way the flu and how it’s been spreading and obviously as that kind of tapers off as we go into the summer months, we’ll obviously cut back the amount of time and amount of areas we’ll disinfect,” Beeson said.

Beeson said the county has also invested in a UV filter system that is placed in the HVAC systems to clean the air.

Those are in all of the courtrooms right now and Beeson is working to put them in more areas.