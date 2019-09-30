Benton County residents invited to open town hall meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — People who live in Benton County are invited to bring ideas and suggestions to a town hall meeting.

Benton County judge, Barry Moehring is hosting these meetings in September and October.

Several topics will be discussed, including county roads, courts facilities, and the jails.

He said the goal is to reach people living in rural parts of the county who may not have the chance to get to the courthouse in downtown Bentonville. It’s a good way for people to know what the county is doing.

“For everybody that lives in Benton County, we collect a little over $200 a year in taxes,” Moehring said. “So you ought to come out and find out if you’re getting your money’s worth. You should challenge us on the issues, ask us questions.”

People are encouraged to bring any and all topics they want to know more about.

“We’re the second-largest county by population in the state,” Moehring said. “So we can’t always be in every corner of the county. So what I appreciate is when people bring their knowledge of what’s going on out there. It really helps us to address those problems.”

Meetings will take place Monday, September 30 at the Hickory Creek Fire Department (15645 AR-264, Lowell, AR 72745) and Tuesday, October 1 at the Garfield NEBCO Fire-EMS Department (14639 S Wimpy Jones Rd, Garfield, AR 72732) at 6:00 p.m.