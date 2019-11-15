Benton County sculpture

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A nationally recognized artist has unveiled his most recent piece of art in Bentonville.

Amos Robinson displayed his 9.5 feet sculpture at the Scissortail Subdivision’s Clubhouse Thursday, Nov. 14.

It’s a kinetic sculpture that features two scissor-tailed flycatchers.

Robinson said he’s thrilled Arkansans like his work.

“I hope they (Arkansans) can look at it and a smile can come on it,” Robinson said.

His pieces are displayed in California, New Mexico and Colorado. This is his first piece in Arkansas.