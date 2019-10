CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will take over as school resource officers at Centerton High School and the new junior high.

Leslee Wright with Bentonville Schools says they made the switch because their enrollment is growing.

Centerton will be opening a new junior high and they will need more school resource officers. Currently, they only have one school resource officer with the Centerton Police Department located at the high school.