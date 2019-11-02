Bentonville 311 becomes reality

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Those with the City of Bentonville have created a system to keep residents connected.

The system works on digital devices.

Bentonville 311 launched Friday, Nov. 1, and is part of the city mayor’s initiative to improve digital communication for its residents. They may now access contacts for non-emergency city services within one website on any digital device.

The system provides a simple online single point of contact for every city department, according to the city’s website.

Here’s what’s available with 311 Bentonville:

Create a new service request

Check the status of existing requests

Snap a photo and submit it with a request to improve accuracy

Receive email notification on service concern progress

Provide feedback upon completion of your concern

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman said, “Our goal is to increase communication with our citizens and make it easier for them to report a concern in our city. With 311, our hope is that citizens will utilize the system at home, while they are traveling in the city or even while they are on the bike trails. This also allows us to track concerns and progress internally, which provides accountability for staff.”