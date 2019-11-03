Bentonville Dia de los Muertos

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In 2003, the UNESCO proclaimed the Day of the Dead a masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. With this distinction, the United Nations pointed out this folkloric expression’s value and importance as a form of heritage that is worth preserving and examining in depth.

This year Raices de Mexico shared this tradition with the community of Northwest Arkansas. The festival took place in the Museum of Native American History with activities during the day, including dance, music, food, art, crafts, and much more!