Bentonville has new hydration station

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A ribbon cutting ceremony celebration the installation of a hydration station at the Citizen’s Park Trail in Bentonville was hosted Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Beaver Water District partnered with Bentonville Parks and Recreation to provide the station that features a water fountain, bottle filling tap and ground-level drinking bowl for pets.

Lane Crider, CEO of the Beaver Water District said, “We are proud to work with the city to provide these hydrations stations all along the trail systems.”

The Beaver Water District has also placed hydration stations in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers.