Bentonville mayor to recommend city built animal shelter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Bentonville and the Walton Family Foundation have agreed to move in different directions in regards to a Bentonville Animal Shelter.

Mayor Stephanie Orman will recommend to the city council that Bentonville pursue a city built and city-run animal shelter.

“At this point in time, we believe the most responsible solution for the city is a city-owned shelter to serve Bentonville animals with Bentonville tax dollars,” Mayor Orman said.

The Bentonville Pet Resource & Service Center, Steering Committee (formerly Bentonville Animal Shelter Special Task Force) has been working for the past 18 months on a solution for animal services within the city, including broad discussions of an animal shelter.

“We appreciate the time the task force has given to work on this issue. However, after consideration of public safety and fiscal concerns, it is my view that the best decision for the city at this time is to move forward with a city-operated solution that will meet the needs of the city with regard to animals,” Mayor Orman said.

The city currently has a contract with Centerton for services related to dogs picked up in the city.

Bentonville Animal Services is beginning a TNR (trap, neuter, release) program for cats.