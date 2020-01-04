Bentonville medical marijuana dispensary debuts delivery system

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary became the first in the area to debut a delivery system for its patients.

Kyle Campbell is the assistant manager for the ReLeaf Center in Bentonville. He helped implement the system, which has started for select patients and is expanding for all cardholders living in a 15-mile radius of the center.

“Not everybody is able to actually come out and see us in the storefront, so we wanna allow them to get access one way or another,” Campbell said.

There are a couple ways to apply for delivery: on the phone and online.

“It’s pretty simple and easy,” Campbell said. “It’s just like ordering anything else online…BiteSquad, Amazon. We can’t leave your package at the door like they do with Amazon.”

The inability to do a drop-off-and-leave scenario is one of several regulations implemented for the system, said Scott Hardin, the spokesperson for Arkansas’ Medical Marijuana Commission.

“The dispensary can only deliver to a primary residence,” Hardin said, meaning there can’t be dropoffs at work or a hotel. “[The dispensary must] have two employees in the vehicle at all times.”

ReLeaf’s delivery cars must also be free of any marking indicating an affiliation with medical marijuana, and the dispensary’s staff declined to allow the cars to be photographed to keep them unnoticed.

“The marijuana industry alone is something that’s viewed skeptically amongst a lot of people, and having these regulations is just what allows us to do what we’re doing,” Campbell said.

Campbell said ReLeaf is following other dispensaries like one in Helena that already have a similar system.

“We do estimate in time, once people get the word that we’re doing it, [that we’ll do well],” Campbell said. “We think that we’ll start to get some good business through it.

Campbell said the state only allows same-day delivery, so patients can’t order products days ahead of time. Deliveries take place every day but Sunday, and orders must be submitted by 11 a.m. It’s a $5 flat fee, and anything past five miles will add an extra dollar per mile, Campbell said.