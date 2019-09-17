Bentonville parents taking action after neighborhood is taken off bus route

Parents of students who ride the bus to school in the Lochmoor subdivision ... want the service returned

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A group of Bentonville parents is demanding change after school bus services ended in their neighborhood.

About 130 students in the Lochmoor Club neighborhood had to find a different way to school.

Leslee Wright with the Bentonville School District said the rule has always been for students living one mile or less from the school find their own transportation.

Lou Rhuda with the Lochmoor community said it’s an inconvenience as well as a safety issue.

“We’ve relied on the bus service forever,” Rhuda said. “This neighborhood has been there 15 years, we’ve had bus service forever. To take it away now, it’s impacting people’s lives.”

Families will get in front of the school board on Tuesday (September 17) after exceeding the required 50 signatures it takes to call a special meeting.

Rhuda hopes after the meeting, the school board will override the administration’s decision to get rid of the bus.