Bentonville Parks and Rec Department tightens restrictions

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department announces it’ll close all amenities until further notice as well.

Parks and Rec Director David Wright says that includes rec centers, public restrooms, and basketball, tennis and volleyball courts.

Wright says officers will patrol the areas more frequently. He also says fencing has been put up around playgrounds to keep large groups out.

The trails will remain open and Wright encourages everyone to follow the social distancing guidelines.

“It’s quiet around here, it drives a lot of crazy,” Wright said. “We’re ready to see kids back in the parks, we’re ready to see people back in our swimming pools, our rec centers but we know in their best interest it’s just not the right time for that.”

Wright says he doesn’t know when everything will re-open but all updates will be posted on the city’s social media page and website.