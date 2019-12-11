Bentonville Police give back to kids for holidays

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Thirty-five children from the Bentonville School District got to shop with a cop on Tuesday, December 10.

Officers with Bentonville Police volunteered their time to provide underprivileged children in the community with much needed gifts, clothing and necessities during the holiday season.

KNWA caught up with a young student who wanted to use the event to help his siblings.

“It really won’t be that fair to, um, if I just have all the stuff. You just have to shop for your family so they can have fun too,” said Dakota Easterd, student at Mary Mae Jones Elementary.

The annual event is put together by the Bentonville Fraternal Order of Police to give back to the community.