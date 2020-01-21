Bentonville police work over 200 accidents a month

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Bentonville police is expanding its traffic unit to keep up with the increase of accidents on the road.

Sgt. Gene Page says over 200 traffic accidents were worked every month last year.

He says that’s because of the increase in drivers traveling through town.

Page says most of the wrecks happened at Rainbow Curve on SE Walton Blvd.

The officers are specially trained to reconstruct accidents.

The newest officer to join the unit is Josh Holland. Holland has been an officer for seven years. He started his career as a patrol officer with the Rogers Police Department.

“More people, [means] obviously there’s going to be more accidents,” Holland said. “People come in from all over the country and they have different driving habits and it’s no longer a small town.”

Page says he expects to add one more officer to the unit this year.

Page says the more officers they have in the traffic unit – the less they have to pull officers from patrol, who can put all of their focus on working 911 calls.