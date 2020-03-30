Bentonville nonprofit offers emergency childcare due to COVID-19

The Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center will have two rooms open for emergency care for those in critical community infrastructure, and children will not be blended into existing classrooms.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning on March 30, 2020, the Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center will begin offering emergency child care to families employed in maintaining the critical infrastructure of Northwest Arkansas due to COVID-19.

According to the nonprofit’s press release, this includes families that work in:

Commercial Facilities

Communications

Critical Manufacturing

Emergency Services

Energy

Financial Services

Food and Agriculture

Government Facilities

Healthcare and Public Health

Transportation Systems

Water and Wastewater Systems

The childcare slots, for children 6 weeks to 5 years of age, will be available through April 17.

The Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center (HWCC) staff will continue to review the timeframe as the pandemic unfolds and extend as needed, the release states.

Tuition will be based on the HWCC’s sliding scale tuition model, which can be found by clicking here.

The center will have two rooms open for emergency care for those in critical community infrastructure, and children will not be blended into existing classrooms.

According to the release, HWCC will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) guidelines for health checks on students before entering the classroom, the release states.

If a parent is not feeling well, the center’s staff will escort the child to class and bring the child to the front desk at the end of the day.

These services are being offered to maintain the region’s infrastructure so we can appropriately respond to COVID-19, and is a temporary service available to families until their normal early childhood education program can reopen, according to HWCC.

For parents interested in learning more or enrolling their child(ren), you are asked to contact Julie Wilson at jwilson@hwccenter.com or (479)-273-3552.

The Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center is a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit organization providing early childhood education for 240 children from birth to kindergarten.

For more information about HWCC, click here.