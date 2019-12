BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The installation of a new, high-intensity crosswalk might cause some traffic delays in Bentonville this week.

Lane shifts will occur in the northbound lane of SE Moberly Lane between SE Members Place and SE 20th Street.

The shifts will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day this week, starting on Monday (December 15) and ending on Friday.