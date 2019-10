BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Bentonville school bus missed a turn and crashed into a ditch early Friday morning, October 25.

According to Leslee Wright with Bentonville Public Schools, the accident happened around 7 a.m. near Rainbow Road and Northgate Road.

No students were riding the bus when the driver missed the turn.

Wright said the driver was uninjured and the bus had minor damage.