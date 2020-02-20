Bentonville superintendent contract extended

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Bentonville Schools Board of Education has extended Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones’ contract by one year.

The extension ensures Bentonville School will continue under her leadership until at least 2023.

“Dr. Jones is a thoughtfully progressive leader who demonstrates integrity in all she does,” said Eric White, Bentonville Schools Board of Education President in a press release. “I’m proud of her past work and am confident Bentonville Schools will continue to set the bar under her guidance,” he added.

Dr. Jones will also receive a 1% compensation increase.