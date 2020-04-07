Bentonville teacher takes his talents online

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Going virtual…it’s the new normal for teachers in the Natural State and for one Bentonville school teacher, he’s using his resources and talents to share more than his classroom assignments.

Matt Knoble is a social studies teacher at Bright Field Middle School. The COVID-19 crisis forced Arkansas schools to move to online instruction.

“I could tell just from comments I was getting from students and I heard other teachers saying they were getting messages from parents that it was just really hard and really different for everybody,” Knoble said.

Knoble hasn’t seen his fifth graders in person since the middle of March.

“I’ve been able to set up Google Meets with those kids it’s not the same but it helps,” Knoble said.

So he decided to do what he knows best.

“I think in my normal life my response to a lot of things is to try to find the positivity in any way I can spin it with humor,” Knoble said.

He picked up his guitar and started singing some tunes not just for his students to enjoy but thousands of others online.

“It’s a blessing to see that it’s been a little further reaching in that and other people are finding some joy in it,” Knoble said.

Knoble says he’s planning on making even more tunes soon.