Bentonville to host input meeting on replacing bridge

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Bentonville will have a public input meeting on replacing a bridge.

Residents were able to view plans for replacing the town VU bridge at McKisic Creek which sits right at the edge of the Bentonville and Centerton city limits.

Bentonville’s City Engineer Dan Weese said the bridge needs to be widened to accommodate the increasing amount of traffic.

“It opens up traffic. It decreases accidents. It allows citizens to get in and out of areas quickly for emergencies also just to get to work in the morning,” Weese said. “It’s a very congested area. It’s one of the smallest bridges we have in the city right now.”

Along with the extra lanes, sidewalks and bike trails will also be added.

Work is expected to begin in the next few weeks and construction will take about six months.