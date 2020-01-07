Best and worst states to raise a family

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.

To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 50 key indicators of family-friendliness.

The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.

Best States for Families

Minnesota Massachusetts North Dakota Vermont New Hampshire New York New Jersey Nebraska Connecticut Washington

Worst States for Families

New Mexico Mississippi Louisiana West Virginia Alabama Arkansas Oklahoma South Carolina Georgia Arizona

Click here to read the full report.