Best and worst states to raise a family

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.
To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 50 key indicators of family-friendliness.
The data set ranges from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.
Best States for Families
- Minnesota
- Massachusetts
- North Dakota
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- New York
- New Jersey
- Nebraska
- Connecticut
- Washington
Worst States for Families
- New Mexico
- Mississippi
- Louisiana
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Georgia
- Arizona
Click here to read the full report.